Ōtāhuhu homicide: Police seeking Silver Ford Falcon

Police have identified a vehicle of interest to the Ōtāhuhu homicide investigation, a Silver Ford Falcon 2004 sedan.

Police are searching for a 2004 silver Ford Falcon in relation to the August death of a man in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland.

Peter Rasmussen was shot and killed at his Ōtāhuhu home on August 22.

They believe the silver Ford Falcon was stolen from Papakura two days before on August 20.

“The investigation team have made excellent progress and we are confident that we will be able to hold those responsible to account,” said Detective Inspector Chris Barry.

Rasmussen, or “Raz” as he was known to most, had lived in the home in which he was killed for more than 30 years and had become a pillar of the community.

Supplied Peter Rasmussen, 75, was shot and killed in his Ōtāhuhu home on Sunday, August 22.

He was born and raised in Ōtāhuhu and was made a life member of the Ōtāhuhu Rovers Rugby League Football Club, where he both played and coached for much of his life.

In an interview with Stuff following the murder, Rasmussen’s son, Wade, said that he was in shock.

“He always used to say, ‘Oh you’re spoilt,’” Rasmussen said.

“But we were only spoilt because he spent time with us – he spent time not money, that was important.”

Police encourage anyone with information relating to the shooting of Peter Rasmussen to contact police on 105 quoting file number 210822/9740 or to provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.