'Sexual predator' only admitted offending when evidence mounted, court hears

Shane Patrick Avery was jailed when he appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Friday.

A Taranaki “predator” in denial of the sex crimes he has committed against children has been sent back to jail.

Shane Patrick Avery appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Friday for sentence on three charges of indecently assaulting a female under the age of 16.

In August 2018, Avery touched the genitals and breasts of a 12-year-old girl who was known to him.

Charges were laid against the now 50-year-old, but he denied the offending and prepared to defend the allegations.

Avery only admitted the charges on the eve of his trial when he learned there would be propensity evidence detailing his earlier convictions, it was heard in court.

In 2004, he was given community work for indecently assaulting a girl between the age of 12 and 16.

In 1989, he was sent to prison for three charges of indecently assaulting a boy and two girls, all of whom were under the age of 12.

At Friday’s sentencing, the Crown advocated for prison while defence argued for home detention.

Judge Tony Greig stated from the outset that Avery would be jailed.

He was a high risk of reoffending and had previously completed a programme for child sex offenders before his recent crimes.

Defence said it hadn’t been an “effective programme” and probation said treatment and counselling opportunities for child sex offenders were limited in New Plymouth.

“Any success would rely on a high level of motivation and participation by you,” Judge Greig said.

But Avery continued to dispute most of his offending, a presentence report told the court.

“The persistent denial of much of his offending against any of his victims, past and present, does not bode well for an offence-free lifestyle,” Judge Greig said, referencing the report.

“They described you as a recidivist child sexual predator. I accept that is an accurate description of the risk you present.”

The report further said Avery displayed little to no insight into the long-term emotional and psychological damage that his actions might have inflicted on his recent victim.

The girl was once a confident person but was now anxious and often did not feel safe, the court heard.

“Sometimes I cry or get really angry for no reason since this started. And I feel like my life is really sad now,” she said in her victim impact statement.

Judge Greig sentenced Avery to two years and three months’ jail.

He was issued his first strike warning and listed on the child sex offender register.