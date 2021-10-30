Two people critically injured after altercation in Auckland

Police were called to a physical altercation on Addington Ave in Manurewa on Friday night. (File photo)

Two people were critically injured during a physical altercation in Auckland’s Manurewa.

Police were called to the incident on Addington Ave about 10pm on Friday, a spokeswoman said.

“Two people suffered critical injuries in the incident and were taken to hospital where they remain in a serious, but stable condition.”

A 59-year-old man who was arrested at the scene has since been charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He will appear at the Manukau District Court on Saturday.

Police remain at the property for a scene examination.