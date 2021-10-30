Two people critically injured after altercation in Auckland
Two people were critically injured during a physical altercation in Auckland’s Manurewa.
Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz
Police were called to the incident on Addington Ave about 10pm on Friday, a spokeswoman said.
“Two people suffered critical injuries in the incident and were taken to hospital where they remain in a serious, but stable condition.”
READ MORE:
* Five gang members arrested after shooting in West Auckland
* Person arrested after altercation outside Burger King
* Person seriously injured in alleged south Auckland assault
A 59-year-old man who was arrested at the scene has since been charged with two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He will appear at the Manukau District Court on Saturday.
Police remain at the property for a scene examination.
Covering Aotearoa's biggest city takes a small army of Stuff journalists, armed with sharp questions, fast-typing fingers and a bulls... proof attitude.
Tackling stories such as the West Auckland floods, the LynnMall attack, the $685 million cycle bridge battle and the country's longest lockdown costs more than just our hard work and determination. That's why we're asking you to support Stuff with more than just your readership.
If our news reports, live blogs and investigations from Tāmaki Makaurau have an impact on you, please make a contribution today.
You'll help supercharge our coverage of what matters to you.