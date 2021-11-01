Dunedin police roundup: Warning for students after drunk man enters unlocked flat

Police were busy in Dunedin over the weekend.

Otago students are being warned to lock their flats after a drunk man burst into a student’s bedroom and broke a window as he left.

The man opened the bedroom door about 12.10am on Saturday, waking up the 19-year-old woman inside, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

The man reportedly apologised, stumbled downstairs and broke a window while leaving the Harbour Tce flat.

Police believed it was a case of mistaken entry, but inquiries were continuing.

Dinnissen urged students to keep their flats locked to prevent similar incidents happening.

“In this case the occupants were lucky not to have items stolen, or worse occur,” he said.

In June 2018, police were called to another Dunedin flat when All Black Jordie Barrett was found in the wrong house eating McDonald's about 5am.

Barrett had played in the Hurricanes 30-14 loss to the Highlanders in Dunedin the night before.

He later told media it was “human error, I walked into the wrong flat and then we left”.

Police in Dunedin were also kept busy last weekend dealing with alcohol-related offending.

On Saturday afternoon, they received multiple complaints about the driver of a red Ford Falcon.

The 18-year-old driver was taking friends from Balclutha to a Dunedin party, but was stopped by police for not wearing a seatbelt. He also recorded a breath alcohol reading of 377 micrograms per litre of breath. The limit for those under 20 is zero.

The teen would appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date.

Police were also called to a large party on Tomahawk Rd, Dinnissen said.

Party goers dispersed when police arrived, but patrols returned later when bottles were thrown on to the road.

Officers also processed several people for drink-driving, including a 20-year-old on their learner licence who recorded 695mcg when they were pulled over just after 1am on Sunday.

A woman was stopped on Albert Rd when police noticed she was driving on a blown tyre about 2am on Sunday, Dinnissen said.

The 22-year-old recorded a breath alcohol reading of 591mcg.

About 7pm on Sunday, a 29-year-old man was caught driving 123kmh on State Highway 1 near Moeraki.

He recorded a breath alcohol reading of 400mcg.

Dinnessen said the number of drink-drivers and speeders caught across Dunedin over the weekend was disappointing.

“These individuals are putting all road users at risk.”