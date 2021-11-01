Auckland teen accused of threatening 'non-Muslims' faces new charges over videos

North Shore District Court, where a 19-year-old appeared on Monday via audio-visual link from prison.

An Auckland man charged with threatening to kill “non-Muslims” faces six new charges of possessing objectionable material.

The 19-year-old, who has interim name suppression, also faces two charges of distributing objectionable publications between July and September 2021.

He appeared at the North Shore District Court on Monday by audio-visual link from Paremoremo prison.

His lawyer Peter Syddall told the court the police had managed to access his client’s cloud storage.

“There was a mass of new information, including the new charges,” Syddall said.

He said he was having issues with taking his client through the police’s evidence due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Syddall indicated his client would defend the charges.

According to charge sheets, the police say they found videos in the teenager’s possession in September. The file names are a string of numbers and make no suggestion of what the videos contain.

Judge Clare Bennett continued the interim order for name suppression which was supported by the Crown.

The teenager has been remanded in custody and is due to re-appear in court again in January.

At an earlier hearing, Syddall said his client had complex conditions, and he was awaiting specialist reports.

Syddall said name suppression was needed to ensure his client had the best chance of de-radicalising.

He said his client was not a member of the Muslim community, but it was hoped that he would be helped by leaders of the Muslim community.

“He is not in the same boat as Mr Samsudeen, the LynnMall attacker. We have a chance here. We need to do everything we can... If his name is made public that chance will be lost.”

Crown prosecutor David Johnstone said police supported the continuation of name suppression.

“The offending is borne of [the accused’s] social isolation and in relation to the cognitive difficulties he appears to face as a young and troubled man,” Johnstone said.

“The prospect of being named may further send him down, in what he regards as a black hole, to which the only exit is violence.”

Johnstone said naming him could endanger the safety of the community, but the police may change their stance on name suppression if the man was released from custody.