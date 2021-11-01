Man admits assault but denies manslaughter of 30-year-old found with dozens of injuries

Maui Philip Downes is on trial in the High Court at Palmerston North, accused of killing a woman in October 2019.

A woman who died in a boarding house suffered 76 different injuries before her death, including multiple broken ribs, a court has heard.

The Crown says Maui Philip Downes​ killed the woman by beating her to death.

Downes, 55, pleaded not guilty at the start of his trial in the High Court at Palmerston North on Monday to the manslaughter of a 30-year-old woman in Palmerston North between October 13 and 16, 2019.

He also denied indecently assaulting that woman in the same timeframe.

He admitted assaulting and injuring a different older woman with intent between October 13 and 14, 2019, but denied disfiguring her with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He admitted causing grievous bodily harm to that woman with intent to do so between October 25 and 29, 2019.

He denied attempting to pervert the course of justice on October 29, 2019.

Legal reasons prevent Stuff from naming the two women.

Crown prosecutor Deborah Davies​ said Downes attacked the older woman in his room at Legacy Housing​, a Palmerston North boarding house, in October 2019.

That woman was taken to Palmerston North Hospital by a friend and spent time in Hutt Hospital's burns unit.

While she was in hospital, the 30-year-old woman and Downes spent time together.

Rosa Woods/Stuff The older woman spent time in Hutt Hospital's burns unit after Maui Downes put hot water on her.

People in the boarding house heard Downes using threatening language, as well as crashing and banging, on multiple days, Davies said.

One bang was so hard it knocked a picture off of a neighbour’s wall.

An ambulance was called on October 16, 2019, with paramedics finding the 30-year-old unresponsive.

One officer noticed syringes on the floor, but they were later tidied away.

Downes, who told officers the woman had choked on food, seemed more worried about his cellphone, Davies said.

A post-mortem of the woman found 76 different injuries, including broken ribs, bruising to multiple parts of her body, various broken bones, a puncture mark on her hand, a wound on her foot and fractured cartilage indicative of pressure to the neck.

She also had drugs in her system and Downes' semen on her leggings.

A pathologist said the woman suffered a sudden death.

Meanwhile, Downes and the older woman spent time together after the 30-year-old’s death.

But that woman once again ended up in Palmerston North Hospital, this time with extensive physical injuries Davies said were similar to the ones the 30-year-old had.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The older woman ended up in Palmerston North Hospital twice in the same month after being assaulted by Maui Philip Downes.

Downes told a recycling truck driver the older woman suffered a stroke, but told others she had extensive injuries from a car crash, Davies said.

He became aggressive towards a Māori liaison officer who saw the woman in hospital, threatening her by saying he was in a gang, Davies said.

The older woman was later taken to Wellington Hospital due to the bleeding on her brain, with Downes staying by her side.

He was overheard speaking te reo Māori to her, which a staff member with fluency heard, telling her to not talk as “we are being spied on”, Davies said.

Defence lawyer Gareth Stone​ said Downes did not deny various parts of the evidence, hence his guilty pleas to some charges.

He also did not deny causing the burns to the older woman, but the jury would have to be sure he meant to cause grievous bodily harm to convict him of the disfiguring charge.

“The important issue is intent.”

The jury could not be sure what injury, if any, caused the 30-year-old’s death, or who was responsible, Stone said.

The trial would hear evidence which could evoke strong feelings, creating a real risk of reactions overtaking a juror's role to be objective finders of fact, Stone said.

The trial, before Justice Peter Churchman​ and a jury, is expected to take three weeks.