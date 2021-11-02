Parents blame baby's life-threatening brain injuries on 2-year-old daughter

The parents of a 16-week-old baby boy with a life-threatening brain injury told authorities their 2-year-old daughter was responsible.

A Family Court judge has subsequently found the only logical explanation is the baby was abused by one of his parents and the other is protecting the abuser.

Judge John Adams’ ruling suggests three years on from the incident, police are yet to lay charges. Stuff contacted police for comment but is yet to receive a response.

Judge Adams ruled the children should be taken into the care of Oranga Tamariki.

He said the family, who can’t be named to protect the identities of the children, were staying in a motel in 2018 when their baby became floppy, unresponsive and was hardly breathing.

The mother ran outside and screamed at a cleaner to call an ambulance. As soon as he was loaded into the ambulance the baby had a seizure.

“His head went back, he went rigid and then started shaking. They gave him an injection, but it wasn’t enough. He had another seizure. They injected him again,” Judge Adams said.

A CT scan at hospital revealed a serious bleed on the baby’s brain and he underwent emergency surgery at Auckland’s Starship Hospital.

Doctors then discovered the baby had three fractures to his right arm and hand. There was also evidence of an earlier brain bleed.

“The medical team formed the view that the injuries were non-accidental,” Judge Adams said.

The judge said while the injured baby could not provide evidence verbally, his body could.

He said renowned paediatrician Dr Patrick Kelly found significant force, comparable to a car crash, would have been needed to cause the baby’s brain injury.

The judge said the medical evidence suggested the injury happened shortly before the ambulance was called.

He said the broken bones in the baby’s arm were consistent with a “twisting action”, for example, if an adult swung him by his arm into a hard surface.

The parents told authorities the baby’s 2-year-old sister would “play roughly” with the baby.

Judge Adams said they had reported her “jumping on him in the bassinet”, bouncing on his ribs and throwing an iPad at him.

Dr Kelly discounted those explanations as “medically incredible” and Judge Adams agreed.

“I accept Dr Kelly’s evidence that a 2-year-old, even if a strong 2-year-old, would not have sufficient strength or dexterity and therefore [the 2-year-old] could not possibly have caused the injuries suffered by [the baby].

“I find that only one logical possibility remains, namely that one of the parents caused the injuries, probably by swinging or wrenching [the baby] by his arm so that the right side of his head hit something hard.”

Judge Adams said because the parents agreed the mother was out of the room when the baby first showed symptoms of his brain injury, and she was the person who asked for an ambulance, it was “more likely” the father was the abuser.

“This could be consistent with his evidence that after [the mother] ran out with [the baby], [she] slapped [the father] on the face and scratched his face.”

But Judge Adams said despite that, the parents had maintained their innocence which suggests both were hiding the truth.

Judge Adams said parents who abuse their children or protect an abusive partner cannot be trusted to care for a child.

“To place [the baby] back with his parents, one of whom has assaulted him to the point of life-threatening injuries, and the other, who has covered it up, is insupportable, the risks to the child are too great, even after the passage of time since the incident.”

He said the baby’s older sister should also be removed, despite there being no evidence she had suffered abuse.

“I find that there is, for [the sister], a risk of serious harm both physically and psychologically. Because at least one parent has seriously harmed [the baby] and the other has hidden the fact, neither can be trusted to be child-protective.

“Their willingness to blame [the sister] for the damage done to her brother is psychologically abusive and bodes badly for the welfare of [the sister] in future if in the care of her parents or either of them.”

Judge Adams ordered that a copy of his ruling be sent to police who were still “assessing this matter”.

Stuff approached Oranga Tamariki to ask how the children were doing, but a spokeswoman said they could not comment.

The case is back before the court in December.