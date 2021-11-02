'I am gutted': Former Ngāi Tahu chair fears investment lost as company investigated

Aroha and Alex Tuira, pictured here in 2012, are being investigated by the Serious Fraud Office.

Former Ngāi Tahu chairman Tā Mark Solomon and his family and friends have lost millions of dollars in a company that is now being investigated by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).

The SFO has searched several properties as part of an investigation into two Christchurch companies.

The searches related to an investigation concerning Thomas Alexander Tuira, known as Alex Tuira, and Aroha Awhinanui Tuira, along with their companies Ngākau Aroha Investments Limited and Power to Me Aotearoa Tapui Limited.

Solomon estimated he and his family and friends invested about $2 million in Power to Me about 18 months ago.

The company was run by his cousin, Alex Tuira, who had helped him make good investment returns in the past.

But all contact ceased with Tuira about four months ago and Solomon now believes the money is lost.

“I am gutted,” he said.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Alex Tuira, pictured here in 2012, has worked as an adult educator.

“We have no idea where they have gone into hiding. It seems my money has gone, and we will see what happens with the SFO.

“I know where they used to live. They have now left that property and I have no idea where they are.”

According to Companies Office, Power to Me is overdue in its obligation to file an annual return.

“If the annual return is not filed immediately the registrar will initiate action to remove the company from the register,” the Companies Office website states.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Sir Mark Solomon says he's “gutted” by the loss of the money he and family and friends invested.

Among the company’s 34 shareholders are former Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere (chairperson) Mark Solomon, who has a shareholding of 2.71 per cent, Ngāi Tahu chief operating officer Julian Wilcox, who jointly owns 5.31 per cent with another person, and All Black Joe Moody, who owns 2.94 per cent. Wilcox could not be immediately reached for comment. Moody declined to comment.

Both Power to Me and Ngākau Aroha Investments are registered to an address in Burwood, Christchurch.

Another couple own the home as well as a property next door.

One of the couple, who did not want to be named, said the Tuiras rented the home until about six months ago.

They said the Tuiras initially left for several weeks and stopped paying rent. While they were gone, a boat that was parked in front of the home was stolen and several people visited asking for money.

When they returned, the Tuiras had a meeting with the owners who asked them to leave.

The owners had since put a note on the front door that states: “Alex and Aroha Tuira (and family) no longer live here. They moved about middle of March. This is not their house, and never was. We are the landlords and live next door ... no sorry - we do not have a new address.”

On his LinkedIn page, Alex Tuira lists himself as a financial literacy adult educator.

“With integrity, provide to any individual or entity who has identified a need to improve their financial position with superior, professional quality financial knowledge and proven financial success system’s assisting them to eliminate bad debt, create wealth and deliver a lifelong method and culture to continue to enrich themselves and others,” his post states.

Supplied The Serious Fraud Office is investigation two companies registered in Christchurch.

The Serious Fraud Office spokeswoman said the agency would make no further comment while its investigation was under way.

Power to Me Aotearoa Tapui Limited was incorporated in December 2019. According to the Companies Office it specialises in curriculum development and education.

Ngākau Aroha Investments Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is a business consultant service.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Serious Fraud Office by emailing tuira@sfo.govt.nz.