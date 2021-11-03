Rapist, 21, with previous sexual offence jailed for nearly six years

Campbell McKay was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court after admitting raping a woman in September 2019.

A 21-year-old man who raped a woman unable to give consent had already sexually offended in similar circumstances.

The woman Campbell McKay​ raped was clearly distressed in the Palmerston North District Court on Wednesday as he was sentenced to five years and 10 months’ jail.

He pleaded guilty to rape and sexual violation in September after receiving a sentence indication.

McKay raped the woman in September 2019. She was fully clothed, asleep and too intoxicated to give consent when McKay decided to offend.

READ MORE:

* Sex offender landed job at Ministry of Social Development, after leaving previous jobs accused of rape and harassment

* 'Vindictive' rapist will be monitored after being released from prison

* Repeat sex offender has open-ended jail term for raping 15-year-old



She also told McKay to stop when she awoke to find what was happening.

McKay told police no sexual contact occurred.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the woman said she found it almost impossible to trust males, suffered mental health issues and was unable to work.

“I feel everything that was going well for me has been destroyed by Campbell McKay.”

She “punished” herself, with her self-confidence and self-esteem destroyed.

McKay is no stranger to sexual offending, having done something very similar in 2017.

That time the victim was asleep and impacted by drugs.

Crown prosecutor Guy Carter​ said a pre-sentence report writer found McKay was remorseful about the impact of the offending on him, but not for what he did.

McKay was diagnosed with ADHD and was known to abuse alcohol and drugs, including methamphetamine, but there was no link between that and the rape, Carter said.

Defence lawyer Paul Murray​ said a psychiatric report found McKay did have remorse, as well as finding links between his mental health and his actions.

He encountered social issues due to his ADHD, which led to him abusing alcohol from his early teens before moving to hard drugs.

McKay was plainly immature, but had grown up while spending time in custody, Murray said.

“For much of his life he has had a ‘devil may care’ attitude.

“The prison context has given him the biggest boost to his maturity in his life to date.”

Judge Bruce Northwood​ thanked both the woman and McKay’s family for being in court.

It was important for the woman to be there to see the process through, but also important for McKay’s family to be there for him.

“Mr McKay, you have to be grateful that people don’t give up on you.”

While the circumstances behind the 2017 offending was similar to the 2019 offending, the more recent crimes were far more serious and showed a “predisposition to offending in this way”.

The judge read from a letter McKay wrote to the court, saying McKay had been drinking and smoking meth before the rape as he had just gone through a “messy break-up with a girlfriend”.

Other letters before the court indicated McKay viewed the world differently due to his ADHD, but that did not explain the offending.

“You appear to be sexually indiscriminate. You don’t care about the circumstances of sexual conduct.”

McKay must serve one-third of his sentence before being eligible for parole.