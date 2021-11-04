Prison sentence switched to home detention

Judge Tony Zohrab granted Robert Kavanagh’s request to be sentenced to home detention rather than prison after a suitable address was found.

A man who tried to persuade his young sons to not give evidence against him in court has had his jail sentence turned into home detention, after finding a suitable address.

Robert William Kavanagh, 55, was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment earlier this year after encouraging his sons not to give evidence against him in a court case over a breach of protection order.

On Wednesday, he was granted an application to cancel the balance of his sentence and instead be sentenced to home detention at an address in Christchurch.

Judge Tony Zohrab said that granting the application was “appropriate” as the only reason he could not serve a potential 12-month home detention sentence earlier was because there was no suitable address.

“I’m content to grant the application ... now we have an address available that is suitable,” he said.

At the time of his sentencing in July, Judge Zohrab indicated if an address was available Kavanagh’s sentence would have been 12 months, and so taking into account the three and a half months he had already spent in prison, he gave a new sentence of sentence eight months and two weeks of home detention.

He warned Kavanagh not to get into trouble again.

“It's really important that you observe the conditions of the protection order, because that's what's got you into difficulties.”

Kavanagh said after collecting some property in Nelson he would have no ties to the city and would have no cause to reoffend.