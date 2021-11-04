'Innocent family lucky to be alive' after shots fired at south Auckland home

A family home in Māngere was targetted in what police believe is gang-related.

Police are investigating gunfire overnight after a number of shots were fired at an “innocent family” home in Māngere, south Auckland.

Police believe the incident is gang-related – with a wrong address fired upon.

“An innocent family was lucky to escape serious injuries or fatalities overnight after a number of shots were fired at their home in Māngere,” police said.

Police were called at 11.35pm with multiple reports of gunshots being heard and a vehicle leaving the area at speed.

A police spokesman said another resident of Yates Rd reported numerous shots had been fired at their home.

“There were a number of children inside the house, who were extremely fortunate not to be seriously injured or killed by gunshots.”

Police said the people who live at the address are an “innocent family with absolutely no gang connections.”

“We are taking this incident extremely seriously and will be undertaking a number of enquiries today to identify and locate those responsible,” the spokesman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 105 and quote file number 211104/5280 or information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.