Men's cannabis operation 'commercial in scale and sophistication', court told

Police found 85 plants growing and nearly 1kg of dried cannabis head when they raided a Ferry Rd, Christchurch, property in 2020.

Police found a $90,000 cannabis growing operation when they raided a rented commercial property in Christchurch.

Eighteen months after the raid on Ferry Rd, 50-year-old Kyle Nathan Smith has pleaded guilty in the Christchurch District Court to cultivating cannabis and has been remanded for sentencing with a co-offender in February.

The case has been through a series of legal arguments about the value of the cannabis grown over a six-month period at the Ferry Rd property and the $90,000 figure was agreed ahead of Thursday’s plea by Smith.

He also pleaded guilty to charges of procuring methamphetamine and cocaine, selling cannabis and possession of cannabis for supply.

From November 2019 to May 2020, Smith and the co-offender, 30-year-old Alexander Leigh Browne, regularly visited the commercial unit they had rented in Ferry Rd. A police expert described the operation as “commercial in scale and sophistication”.

Police found about 85 plants growing, as well as drying racks, and nearly a kilogram of dried cannabis head. The unit had equipment to grow cannabis.

“It is estimated that 10 crops of cannabis had been grown and harvested, or were under way. Each crop was about 20 plants,” the Crown told the court. An estimated 12.09kg of quality cannabis head material was cultivated.

Smith told police he lived at the warehouse during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown, in order to tend the crop.

Smith admitted receiving a parcel in the post containing cocaine – suspected to be about 3 grams – and his computer contained four orders for methamphetamine on the dark web. Telecommunications intercepts confirmed the delivery of 42g.

A search at Smith’s address found $18,100 in cash and a Bitcoin wallet containing about $22,000.

Smith said he was responsible for the cannabis cultivation at the rental unit and had completed three or four crops there.

Judge Michael Crosbie remanded Smith on bail and asked for a pre-sentence report that would consider his suitability for home detention, and an alcohol and drug assessment. He said the home detention report request was not an indication that a community-based sentence would be granted.

The Crown is seeking reparation of $8043 from the co-offender, Browne, for the unpaid power consumption at the Ferry Rd property.

Both men are due to be sentenced on February 2.