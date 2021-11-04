Auckland toddler who died in suspicious circumstances named

A slide in the front yard of the home where Arapera Fia suffered critical injuries.

Police have released the name of an Auckland toddler who died in suspicious circumstances after suffering severe injuries at the weekend.

She was Arapera Fia, 2, who lived in Gibbons Rd, Weymouth.

Detectives are treating the death as suspicious and are yet to make an arrest or lay charges.

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, of Counties Manukau CIB, said the occupants of the rental were co-operating with police.

Arapera was found at the Weymouth property with critical injuries on Sunday evening and died in Starship Children’s Hospital shortly afterwards.

The occupants of the address were self-isolating and police staff undertaking a scene examination were wearing boiler suits.

Adkin said police are still trying to establish the “full circumstances” of her death.

“The post-mortem examination confirmed the toddler had multiple serious injuries which are believed to be non-accidental,” he said.

“Inquiries at the Weymouth address are continuing and the occupants are currently co-operating with Police.”