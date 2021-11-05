Man arrested after threatening police with machete, barricading himself in Hamilton house

Police had gone to the Chartwell home to talk to the 31-year-old man about a family harm matter (file photo).

A man who brandished a machete at police before shutting himself inside a Hamilton house has been arrested.

Police went to a house in Chartwell at 4.30pm on Thursday to speak to the 31-year-old man about a family harm matter, a police statement said.

While being spoken to, the man presented a machete and threatened officers, before barricading himself inside the house.

Cordons were placed around the address as police negotiated with the man, the statement said.

READ MORE:

* Fire damages abandoned Hamilton house and garage

* Arrest follows New Plymouth house fire

* Man who fled police punched officer twice in face, had razor blade on a ring



The man remained in the house for several hours, and was taken into custody just after 2am.

He was in custody overnight and would face a number of charges in relation to the incident.

“Police would like to thank Chartwell residents for their patience and cooperation as we worked to resolve the situation.”