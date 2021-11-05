Man arrested after threatening police with machete, barricading himself in Hamilton house
A man who brandished a machete at police before shutting himself inside a Hamilton house has been arrested.
Police went to a house in Chartwell at 4.30pm on Thursday to speak to the 31-year-old man about a family harm matter, a police statement said.
While being spoken to, the man presented a machete and threatened officers, before barricading himself inside the house.
Cordons were placed around the address as police negotiated with the man, the statement said.
The man remained in the house for several hours, and was taken into custody just after 2am.
He was in custody overnight and would face a number of charges in relation to the incident.
“Police would like to thank Chartwell residents for their patience and cooperation as we worked to resolve the situation.”