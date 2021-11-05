Homicide inquiry launched in West Auckland after person gunned down outside motel

Police have swarmed a West Auckland street after a person was shot and died in the driveway of a motel.

Police have converged on West Auckland after a person was gunned down in broad daylight outside a motel.

There is a massive police presence across the area and the Eagle helicopter is helping officers hunt for a vehicle linked to the killing, it is understood.

A section of Great North Rd in Auckland’s New Lynn is cordoned off between Rata St and Fruitvale Rd after the death outside the New Haven Motel.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff An armed officer in Great North Rd after the incident.

Armed officers also blocked a street in Green Bay, about 10 minutes’ drive south of the crime scene, on Friday morning.

Detective inspector Kevin McNaughton, of Waitematā CIB, said police were called just after 10am and found the victim injured in the motel's driveway.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police have cordoned off New Haven motel near where the person was gunned down.

“Frontline police have tried to provide first aid to this person, however they have died at the scene.”

Police had cleared neighbouring properties and were hunting for the culprit.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Armed police have blocked Cliff View Dr in Green Bay.

Officers had blocked a street in Cliff View Drive, Green Bay, and members of the armed offenders squad were preparing to break their way into a house just before noon, a photographer at the scene said.

The officers were checking multiple homes and looking in garages along the street.

At 1pm, after more than an hour at the scene, the officers began to pack up and leave.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Armed offenders squad officers prepare to enter properties in Green Bay amid a manhunt after a person was gunned down at a West Auckland motel.

It was unclear whether they had made an arrest.

“Police are asking for any witnesses to the incident or any suspicious activity at the time to come forward and contact us,” McNaughton said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact 105 quoting file number 211105/9752 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.