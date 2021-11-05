Homicide inquiry launched in West Auckland after person gunned down outside motel
Police have converged on West Auckland after a person was gunned down in broad daylight outside a motel.
There is a massive police presence across the area and the Eagle helicopter is helping officers hunt for a vehicle linked to the killing, it is understood.
A section of Great North Rd in Auckland’s New Lynn is cordoned off between Rata St and Fruitvale Rd after the death outside the New Haven Motel.
Armed officers also blocked a street in Green Bay, about 10 minutes’ drive south of the crime scene, on Friday morning.
Detective inspector Kevin McNaughton, of Waitematā CIB, said police were called just after 10am and found the victim injured in the motel's driveway.
“Frontline police have tried to provide first aid to this person, however they have died at the scene.”
Police had cleared neighbouring properties and were hunting for the culprit.
Officers had blocked a street in Cliff View Drive, Green Bay, and members of the armed offenders squad were preparing to break their way into a house just before noon, a photographer at the scene said.
The officers were checking multiple homes and looking in garages along the street.
At 1pm, after more than an hour at the scene, the officers began to pack up and leave.
It was unclear whether they had made an arrest.
“Police are asking for any witnesses to the incident or any suspicious activity at the time to come forward and contact us,” McNaughton said.
Anyone with information was asked to contact 105 quoting file number 211105/9752 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.