Suspect at large after person gunned down outside West Auckland motel

Police have swarmed a West Auckland street after a person was shot and died in the driveway of a motel.

Police have launched a massive manhunt after a person was gunned down in broad daylight outside a west Auckland motel.

Detective inspector Kevin McNaughton, of Waitematā CIB, said police were called just after 10am to the motel in Great North Rd, New Lynn.

Officers found the victim injured in the motel's driveway.

“Frontline police have tried to provide first aid to this person, however they have died at the scene.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff An armed officer in Great North Rd after the incident.

Armed officers also blocked a street in Green Bay, about 10 minutes’ drive south of the crime scene, on Friday morning.

They spent about an hour searching homes and garages in the suburban street but did not arrest anyone. Police remain in the area.

“Waitematā CIB have stood up an investigation team to piece together what has occurred today and to hold the person/s responsible to account," McNaughton said.

Forensic specialists continue to examine the scene at the New Haven motel.

Officers are also scouring CCTV footage and canvassing the area as part of the homicide inquiry.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police have cordoned off New Haven motel near where the person was gunned down.

Police had cleared neighbouring properties in Cliff View Drive, Green Bay, and were hunting for the culprit.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Armed police have blocked Cliff View Drive in Green Bay.

Officers had blocked the street and members of the armed offenders squad were preparing to break their way into a house just before noon, a photographer at the scene said.

The officers were checking several homes and looking in garages along the street.

At 1pm, after more than an hour at the scene, the officers began to pack up and leave.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Armed offenders squad officers prepare to enter properties in Green Bay amid a manhunt after a person was gunned down at a West Auckland motel.

“Police are asking for any witnesses to the incident or any suspicious activity at the time to come forward and contact us,” McNaughton said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact 105, quoting file number 211105/9752 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.