Man's violent offending caused 'immeasurable harm' for 'courageous' survivor

Paul Joseph Wahre, 53, has been jailed for 11 years for raping a woman and breaking her leg, causing her “immeasurable harm”.

A judge has paid tribute to the courage of a sex attack complainant as he jailed the offender, 53-year-old Paul Joseph Whare, for 11 years.

Christchurch District Court Judge Michael Crosbie said the woman had been “an impressive witness” who gave her evidence clearly and in a straightforward manner at Whare’s trial.

As the woman sat in the court’s public seating, he told her: “While I have referred to you as a victim, I like to think that a more appropriate term would be as a survivor.

“What the jury decided occurred to you does not have to define you. You are courageous and I hope you will use that courage as you move forward.”

Whare had been found guilty at trial on charges of rape, unlawful sexual connection, indecent assault, and wounding with reckless disregard for safety.

The victim told the court of how she spoke out about Whare’s offending.

“Once the trial happened I felt a sense of relief.”

Defence counsel Andrew Bailey argued for a lower starting point than the Crown’s overall 14 years – 13 for the rapes and an additional year for the wounding charge. He also sought a reduction of at least 15 per cent in Whare’s sentence for the contents of the cultural report on his deprived and traumatic upbringing, prepared ahead of the sentencing.

Crown prosecutor Mitchell McClenaghan said in the cultural report, Whare agreed he had been traumatised by violence in his formative years, but he did not accept that had led him to sexually victimise others.

Judge Crosbie noted Whare did not accept the jury’s verdict and continued to maintain his innocence. He had caused the woman “immeasurable harm”. Whare had broken her leg, leading to the wounding charge.

He decided on a 13-year jail term and allowed a two-year reduction, imposing a final sentence of 11 years.