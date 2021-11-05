Mother says bullets tore through couch where she was sitting seconds earlier

A shooting in south Auckland's Māngere is believed to be linked to gangs.

The mother of a family who escaped unscathed following a drive-by shooting at their home has told how she was watching TV moments before bullets peppered her sofa.

She got up from the couch, where her children were still sitting, and walked to the kitchen to get something.

At the same time, a car pulled up in front of the house and opened fire.

“In excess of 20” bullets ripped through the lounge penetrating the lounge suite, walls, and ceiling.

One bullet missed her 6-year-old daughter – who was sitting next to the couch – by a centimetre, she thinks.

Police said later it was fortunate nobody was killed.

It was the third shooting in recents weeks in Māngere’s Yates Rd, and with Guy Fawkes fireworks being let off during the evening, the noise didn't faze the woman.

She walked back towards the lounge and saw her kids crying and running towards her.

"There was smoke inside our house, the kids were covering their noses," she said.

She took the five younger children, aged between 2 and 11, into her bedroom and put the TV on to calm them down. Her three older children were in other rooms, away from the shooting.

But when she went back to the smoke-filled lounge she saw “stains everywhere and pieces of stuff” all over the floor.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Police investigators are at the scene where an innocent family were shot at inside their house.

“I checked everything and I saw the lounge suite, it had holes in it.

“That’s where the bullets hit: where I was sitting.”

If she hadn’t got up from the couch to go to the kitchen moments earlier, she thinks she would have been shot.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Police said there were “in excess of 20" bullets that ripped through the front of the house, missing five children who were in the living room.

“I’m just grateful my kids didn't get hurt, especially with all the bullets.

“I can picture myself running [to them] and all the kids lying right there [dead],” she said.

Police said there were “in excess of 20" bullets that ripped through the front of her house, missing her five younger children.

“It was scary,” she said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Police are investigating at a Māngere home where an innocent family were shot at on Wednesday night.

Another daughter saw the shots from her bedroom window.

“The first one sounded like a firework, and then it just turned faster,” she said.

She said she saw the muzzle flash from the gun, and when she realised the black car was shooting bullets she keeled over onto the bed and froze to keep herself safe.

“I feel like when we go back there is going to be another shooting,” she said.

The family had watched a previous shooting from the lounge window. Days later, bullets went through the wall below it.

The family had liked the area. The house is big, fenced off, and close to the children’s school.

But now, things had changed.

“I don’t think we can go back there [permanently],” she said.

On Friday police arrested two men, aged 41 and 32, on weapons and drugs charges.

Matt Srhoj, Counties Manukau West Area Commander, said police had carried out eight search warrants.

“Further arrests are likely to be made as a result of our ongoing inquiries,” he said.