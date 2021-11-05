Two men arrested after shots fired at home of 'innocent family' in south Auckland

A shooting in south Auckland's Māngere is believed to be linked to gangs.

Two men have been arrested after “in excess of 20” shots were fired at the home of an “innocent family” in Māngere, south Auckland.

Police believed the incident, which happened on Wednesday night on Yates Rd, was gang-related and the wrong address was fired upon.

Inspector Matt Srhoj said the investigation into the shooting on Yates Rd was continuing, and eight search warrants had been carried out in Māngere and Manurewa on Friday morning.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Police said the home that was shot at belonged to an “innocent family”.

“There were a number of children inside the house, who were extremely fortunate not to be seriously injured or killed by gunshots.”

The charges against the two men related to evidence found in the searches, Srhoj said, and further arrests were likely.

A 41-year-old man was scheduled to appear in the Manukau District Court on Friday on charges relating to unlawful possession of a gun and ammunition.

A 32-year-old man was due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Saturday in relation to possession of a restricted weapon and drug-related charges.

Srhoj said an increased police presence in the area was likely to continue over the coming days.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to come forward to police by phoning 105, quoting file number 211104/5280 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.