Two men accused in large-scale meth and money laundering ring named

Police national organised crime group director Detective Superintendent Greg Williams briefs media after 35 people were arrested across the North Island.

Two men accused of having roles in a large-scale methamphetamine and money laundering ring brought down by an international sting can now be named.

Fine Steve Lapuaho and Siaki Lavaki had interim name suppression but abandoned their bids to keep their names secret at Auckland District Court on Friday.

The men were arrested as part on Operation Trojan Shield which involved police swoops across 16 countries and more than 800 suspects arrested. It was aided by an encrypted communications platform developed by the FBI.

Both men face charges of supplying methamphetamine, money laundering and belonging to an organised criminal group.

The sting was part of a global crackdown on organised crime, described by police as the “world’s most sophisticated law enforcement action”.

More than nine kilograms of methamphetamine was seized, along with four guns, 14 vehicles and motorbikes, large quantities of cannabis, and more than $1m in cash.

Police worked with the FBI in the United States and the Australian Federal Police.

New Zealand Police said the FBI had created a closed encrypted company, “AN0M”, to monitor people's communications, and for 18 months the alleged offenders were unknowingly using the system to talk about their criminal behaviour.

The users believed their AN0M devices were protected from law enforcement by impenetrable encryption, police said.

Detectives were able to get hold of thousands of messages.

Detective Superintendent Greg Williams, director of the New Zealand Police’s national organised crime group, previously said the transnational groups were preying on vulnerable people.