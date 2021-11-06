16-year-old dead after shooting Christchurch

Police have cordoned off the Heaphy Reserve in Christchurch after the shooting.

A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Christchurch.

Police responded to reports of a “firearms incident” in Casebrook about 11pm on Friday, Detective Inspector Michael Ford said.

When they arrived they found the boy dead.

“A homicide investigation, including a scene examination, is under way to determine what occurred and who is responsible.”

It’s understood the shooting happened at a party.

The Heaphy Reserve had been cordoned off on Saturday morning.

Ford appealed for people who were in the area at the time to contact police.

Anyone with information should call 105 and quote the event number P048523046 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, he said.

