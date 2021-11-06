16-year-old dead after shooting in Christchurch

Armed police at the scene in Casebrook on Saturday morning.

A 16-year-old is dead and a shooter is believed to be on the run as armed police patrol part of suburban Christchurch.

Police could be seen guarding and taking photographs of a car on Matsons Ave in Papanui early on Saturday.

They confirmed it was “a vehicle of interest” in relation to the shooting. It was understood the car had previously been reported stolen.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff A police photographer examines the car believed to be linked to the shooting.

Police responded to reports of a “firearms incident” in Casebrook about 11pm on Friday, Detective Inspector Michael Ford said.

When they arrived they found a teen dead.

“A homicide investigation, including a scene examination, is under way to determine what occurred and who is responsible.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Police speak to people on Heaphy Place after the shooting.

It’s understood the shooting happened at a party.

The Heaphy Reserve had been cordoned off on Saturday morning.

Ford appealed for people who were in the area at the time to contact police.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Armed police were still at the scene early on Saturday.

A Heaphy Place resident, who asked not to be named, said he believed the party was attended by "young kids", which started about 8.30pm but it "wasn't a very loud party".

Later in the night while the resident was in bed he believed he heard gunshots. He got out of bed to investigate the noise as he thought something was off.

"I got up to see what was going on, and it just sounded a bit like fireworks, but it was too sharp ... it sounded like someone had thrown a couple of crackers, but it just didn't sound right to me."

Sam Sherwood/Stuff Police have cordoned off the Heaphy Reserve in Christchurch after the shooting.

Soon after hearing the noise, the street was "lit up with lights" as armed police swarmed the area followed by St John staff, he said.

“There was a bit of raucous going on before, but I didn't hear anything afterwards. It all sort of quietened down real quick - once police got there that was it.”

Stuff has been sent a recording believed to have been taken immediately after the shooting.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Police have appealed for information about the shooting.

A crowd of people can be heard panicking and yelling "stay indoors" as others in the background shout "go, go, go", and describe someone having been shot.

Anyone with information should call 105 and quote the event number P048523046 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, he said.

