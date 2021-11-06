New Lynn homicide: Fatal shooting not a 'random incident', police say

Armed police search properties in the West Auckland suburb of Green Bay after a person was shot and killed nearby.

Police investigating the fatal shooting of a person outside a West Auckland motel “do not believe this was a random incident”.

Police were called just after 10am Friday to New Haven Motel in Great North Rd, New Lynn.

They found the victim injured in the motel’s driveway.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Armed offenders squad members and police search properties in West Auckland after a person was fatally shot.

“Frontline police have tried to provide first aid to this person, however they have died at the scene,” detective inspector Kevin McNaughton said.

Armed officers also blocked a street in Green Bay, about 10 minutes’ drive south of the crime scene, on Friday morning.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The person was found critically injured in the driveway of the New Haven Motel.

They spent about an hour searching homes and garages in the suburban street but did not arrest anyone.

On Saturday, McNaughton said the investigation was ongoing. No arrests had been made.

“At this early stage police do not believe this was a random incident,” he said.

“There is no suggested danger to the wider community.”

McNaughton asked anyone with information to contact police by calling 105 and quoting the file number 211105/9752.

Information could also be provided by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.