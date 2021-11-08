Quiet Manawatū beach community shocked as police pursue armed robbers

A relaxing Sunday at Tangimoana was interrupted when beach-goers saw a “shot out” ute get ditched and armed police arrive in force.

A sunny day at the beach turned into an action-packed scene for those present, as a police pursuit involving reports of gunfire, armed robbers and helicopters tore through a Manawatū seaside community.

The situation resulted in a 19-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man being remanded in custody after brief appearances in the Palmerston North District Court on Monday.

They are jointly charged with the aggravated robbery of two utes in Tangimoana​, unlawfully taking a Toyota in Shannon and possessing a cut-down .22 rifle with a suppressor attached in Palmerston North.

The charges stem from a series of events on Sunday afternoon that Inspector Brett Calkin​ described as a “very serious, fast-paced incident”.

Police were told a “high-risk offender” was in a stolen vehicle in Tangimoana, a small seaside community a 30-minute drive from Palmerston North, at 3.15pm.

The person, armed with a gun, forced someone to hand over their ute, Calkin said.

Two witnesses, who did not wish to be identified, told Stuff their relaxing day by the sea was dramatically interrupted when the incident burst on to the beach.

They said a “shot-out” ute was abandoned on the beach, with the armed offenders squad and uniformed police arriving in force.

Police were stopping any Toyota Hilux “basically at gunpoint”, the witnesses said.

Police took off in pursuit of a ute which drove past, with an armed offenders squad officer at one point tripping over, their rifle barrel plunging into the sand.

Police commandeered a ute from a member of the public to chase the fleeing vehicle, with a dog handler and their dog catching a ride in the back of the ute.

The pursuit moved on from the beach, with people complaining on social media after 4pm about a vehicle tearing through Foxton and Horowhenua.

Other witnesses reported at least 10 patrol cars with sirens on speeding towards Shannon, while a helicopter was spotted overhead just after 4.30pm.

Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter base manager Graham Spears​ said the rescue helicopter was called in to assist police as an eye-in-the-sky.

“We kept to a safe distance ... and had police on board to help co-ordinate with the other officers [on the ground].”

Calkin said the chase came to an end when the fleeing vehicle was spiked at Longburn, south of Palmerston North about 5pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan​ told Stuff on Monday he could not comment on the reports of gunfire during the chase since the matter was now before the courts.

A firearm was recovered at the end of the pursuit and the Independent Police Conduct Authority was investigating, he said.

The man and woman were both granted interim name suppression in court on Monday.

They were remanded in custody until mid-November.