New Lynn homicide: Man 'senselessly' shot dead outside motel was Robert James Hart

Armed police search properties in the West Auckland suburb of Green Bay after a person was shot and killed nearby.

A man who was fatally shot outside a West Auckland motel has been named as Robert James Hart, a father of two young children.

Hart, 40, was found injured by police in the driveway of the New Haven Motel in Great North Rd, New Lynn, on Friday morning.

Police investigating the shooting previously said they “do not believe this was a random incident”.

In a statement releasing his name on Tuesday, Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton said Hart was “senselessly killed”.

“He is survived by his two young children who will now grow up without their father in their lives.

“His family are grieving and have requested privacy to deal with this tragedy together,” McNaughton said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Robert James Hart, 40, was found injured lying in the driveway of New Haven Motel.

The detective inspector said the investigation into Hart’s death continued with police working “round the clock” to “bring justice for his family”.

“We are well aware that there are people in the community who know those involved and what they have done.

“Now is the right thing to do and contact police with what they know,” McNaughton said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Armed officers also blocked a street in Green Bay after the incident.

Police were called just after 10am Friday to New Haven Motel where Hart was found injured in the driveway.

Officers tried to provide first aid but Hart died at the scene.

Armed officers also blocked a street in Green Bay, about 10 minutes’ drive south of the crime scene, on Friday morning.

They spent about an hour searching homes and garages in the suburban street but no arrests were made.

McNaughton asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact police on 105, quoting the file number 211105/9752.

Information can also be provided by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.