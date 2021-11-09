SAS trooper Nicholas Kahotea fell eight metres from Black Hawk helicopter before death

Lance Corporal Kahotea joined the New Zealand Army in January 2006, as a Royal New Zealand Engineer.

SAS trooper Lance Corporal Nicholas Kahotea died after he fell about eight metres from a helicopter following a counter terrorism training exercise, Stuff can now reveal.

Lance Corporal Nicholas Kahotea, 35, was injured at the Army's top SAS training facility in the south Auckland suburb of Ardmore in May 2019. He died at Auckland City Hospital.

A year later, WorkSafe charged the Defence Force with failing to ensure the health and safety of its worker, and failing to comply with a duty, exposing an individual to risk of death or serious injury or serious illness.

Earlier this year, the Defence Force applied to have the charge dismissed, which was refused by Judge Jane Lovell-Smith.

READ MORE:

* Defence Force wants charges dismissed over death of SAS trooper Nicholas Kahotea

* Defence Force in court over death of SAS trooper Lance Corporal Nicholas Kahotea

* WorkSafe file charges over death of SAS trooper Lance Corporal Nicholas Kahotea

* Army counter terrorism training resumes after death of SAS Lance Corporal Nicholas Kahotea

* SAS trooper Lance Corporal Nicholas Kahotea killed during training incident, Army confirms



Most of that hearing happened in closed court, due to matters of national security being discussed which could prejudice the security or defence of New Zealand.

However, Stuff can now report more details around Kahotea's death after Judge Richard McIlraith ordered the redacted judgment of Judge Lovell-Smith be released.

NZ ARMY/SUPPLIED Lance Corporal Nicholas Kahotea was farewelled with a funeral at the Papakura Military Camp.

In May 2019, the Defence Force held a counter terrorism training exercise with special operating forces from the United States Armed Forces. The exercise was to develop New Zealand's Special Operation Forces (NZSOF) counter terrorism capability.

Kahotea, an experienced member of the SAS, was taking part in a joint exercise with the US military which involved exiting a Black Hawk helicopter at night.

Judge Lovell-Smith’s decision said Kahotea exited the Black Hawk during a landing drill to access the roof of a building.

“The Black Hawk helicopter made contact with the edge of a building wall ledge during a bump landing drill with one of its main landing wheels hovering in a position while troops exited onto the building or ledge from the side.”

Supplied Chief of Army Major General John Boswell said Kahotea was an outstanding soldier.

As Kahotea stepped out of the helicopter he fell about eight metres onto concrete before he tragically died in hospital, the judgment read.

At the hearing, Samantha Turner, counsel for the Defence Force, argued operational training activities did not come under section 7 of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2014, under which it was charged.

David Johnstone, on behalf of WorkSafe, opposed the dismissal, saying the scope of the exclusion under section 7 fell outside the act.

The Defence Force submitted the exercise was operational and therefore should not be covered under the Act.

Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images A US Army Black Hawk helicopter was used in the training exercise. (File photo)

WorkSafe submitted the exercise intended to prepare the special operations forces for full range of response capabilities, including counterterrorism.

Judge Lovell-Smith found there are no issues with the lawfulness of the declaration which covers “collective training to achieve operational level of capability for Counter Terrorism Response undertaken by members of the Armed Forces.”

She rejected the Defence Force’s submission that the exercise was exempt under section 7 of the Health and Safety Act.

“The extent to which New Zealand’s criminal (health and safety) law applies to particular NZDF activities should not depend on the decisions made by defence partners,” Judge Lovell-Smith said.

She said decisions may change frequently and if the Defence Force is required to contribute troops to an overseas terrorism incident, that would not be with the same urgency as if they were responding to a domestic threat.

Judge Lovell-Smith said a bump landing cannot be done in New Zealand without the use of Black Hawk helicopters provided and flown by United States personnel.

Kahotea joined the Army in 2006 as a Royal New Zealand Engineer, with an initial posting to the 1st New Zealand Special Air Service Regiment as a specialist searcher in 2008.

Stuff Outside the SAS training facility on Petersons Rd, Ardmore.

He successfully completed NZSAS selection and was badged as an NZSAS operator in December 2014. He also served in Afghanistan.

A family spokesman previously told Stuff Kahotea would be remembered every day by those who love him.

“His service is a credit to both his immediate and wider family members. We also acknowledge his colleagues who also miss his friendship and kind nature.

“His commitment to his career with the Army allowed him to do what he always wanted and loved doing. Whilst we remain deeply saddened at his loss, we are extremely proud of his achievements.”

After Kahotea’s death, Chief of Army Major General John Boswell said the 35-year-old’s was a consummate professional, known for his dedication and reliability.

“He was an outstanding soldier and a top bloke,” he said.