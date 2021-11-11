Police investigation launched after man shot in Auckland's Blockhouse Bay

A man was found critically injured in a driveway in Auckland’s Blockhouse Bay after being shot on Wednesday evening.

Police are investigating a serious firearms incident in the Auckland suburb of Blockhouse Bay.

A critically injured man was found in the driveway and transported to Auckland Hospital.

Stuff understands the man was shot in the chest.

Police were called to an address in Dundale Ave at 7.15pm on Wednesday.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff The Dundale Ave address is cordoned off as a scene examination will be carried out.

The man underwent surgery and is in stable condition, police said.

Police remain at the site with a scene examination to be carried out.

A woman living across the road, who did not want to be named, said she heard a single loud boom at about 7.30pm.

She looked out the window and saw a man lying on the ground.

“He was holding his chest,” she said. “I thought it was fireworks.”

A woman was also in the driveway in a state of distress and screaming, she said.

Police arrived with guns drawn about five minutes later, followed by paramedics.

The officers spent some time talking to another man. The injured man and the woman left in an ambulance.

The witness, who had only lived in the street for a month, said she had found it a largely quiet neighbourhood.

George Block/Stuff A Holden Commodore with its plates removed can be seen behind the tape.

However, the house now behind police tape was the exception, and it had been host to a loud party on the weekend, she said.

A Holden Commodore with its plates removed is behind the tape.

Out the front of the house is another vehicle linked to the property, a ute, also with its plates removed.

Another witness who lives in the street, who did not want to be named, corroborated the woman’s account.

The second witness said the tenants in the house included a man and his teenage son.

After the shooting, she saw the victim sitting up in the stretcher after he was shot in the chest.

She then saw the teenage son and a younger woman on the scene before they accompanied the ambulance away from the property.

They had lived there for at least a few months, she said.

He had seen people at the property he believed to be gang members.

A single officer is stationed outside as a scene guard. Forensic specialists and detectives are expected to arrive later to examine the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who saw any suspicious activity on or near Dundale Ave around 7.15pm on Wednesday night, should call the police on 105, quoting 211110/7326 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.