Woman who ran meth-dealing ring admits taking part in kidnap, stabbing of man

Beverley Marie O’Keeffe pleaded guilty in the Palmerston North District Court to taking part in kidnapping and assaulting a man in August 2020.

When Beverley Marie O'Keeffe​ heard a man had $40,000, she decided she needed it.

What followed was a two-day ordeal during which the man was stabbed with a screwdriver, kept in a boarded-up room and left to stagger around until police found him.

O’Keeffe pleaded guilty in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday to a range of charges relating to the kidnap of the man and drug dealing.

She was the leader of a small meth-dealing ring in Manawatū. She sourced five ounces of meth in August 2020, which she then shared to associates to sell across the lower North Island.

Police also found various items, including a pistol, ammunition, cannabis and cannabis seeds, when searching a Feilding property linked to her.

She laundered some of her illicitly-gathered money by buying a Holden worth about $24,000 in August 2020.

That same month she suspected someone had come across $40,000.

She arranged to meet the person, but took two associates with her.

The man was punched, threatened with a knife to the neck, choked and stabbed in the legs and buttocks with a screwdriver, all while being asked for the money.

The man was then kept in a boarded-up room for two days.

While he was given water, fruit and painkillers, he was not given any medical attention for his injuries.

He repeatedly denied having the $40,000.

His keys were taken and $500 taken from his bank account at one stage during his confinement.

He was eventually released, with police finding him staggering around his property with scars and bruises.

O’Keeffe also received two stolen motorcycles in August 2020, which police found when they searched a storage unit in September 2020 she rented

O’Keeffe is in custody until sentencing in December.