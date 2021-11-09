Alleged killer 'out the gate', taking drugs in days before woman's death - neighbour

Hutt Hospital staff say a woman allegedly burned by Maui Downes gave various accounts about how she suffered her injuries. (File pic)

A neighbour of an alleged killer says the man was increasingly erratic at the time of a woman’s death, taking various drugs and playing pornography at loud volumes.

Maui Philip Downes​, 55, is on trial in the High Court at Palmerston North accused of seriously hurting two women in October 2019.

He denies indecently assault and causing the manslaughter of a 30-year-old woman between October 13 and 16, 2019.

He also denies disfiguring an older woman with intent to cause serious harm between October 13 and 14, 2019, and attempting to pervert the course of justice on October 29, 2019.

The 30-year-old woman was found in a very poor state after ambulance officers were called to Legacy House​, a boarding complex, in Palmerston North.

Daniel Ruatoto​, who lived in the room next to Downes at Legacy, told the trial on Tuesday about Downes’ behaviour around the time the woman died.

Downes was known to use various drugs, including methamphetamine and cannabis.

Downes was usually calm, but changed after taking meth.

“Everyone is different on meth.

“When he changed he was out the gate.”

He also saw Downes trying to inject himself in the buttocks with a needle and syringe.

Stuff Maui Philip Downes is on trial in the High Court at Palmerston North, accused of killing one woman and seriously hurting another.

Ruatoto remembered a time near when the woman died when a picture fell off the wall he shared with Downes after a large bang.

Downes said something about “going to sharpen his tools”, which prompted Ruatoto to knock on his door.

He could see the 30-year-old lying on the floor under a blanket when Downes opened the door.

“She was staring at me. It was like she was asking me to help.”

Downes said the woman had banged against a wall getting on a couch, Ruatoto said.

Downes came over to Ruatoto after the woman died, telling him she had choked on food.

He then went to another part of Legacy's grounds while Ruatoto and someone else said karakia.

Defence lawyer Steve Winter pointed out Ruatoto had made two statements to police, which had big differences between them.

Ruatoto signed both of them, saying they were the truth and it was an offence to give a false statement.

“I’m going to submit to this jury that they can’t rely on your evidence because of what we have just been talking about,” Winter said.

Ruatoto said he initially believed giving a statement was “a form of snitching”, but decided to give a full and honest statement after talking to people and having a think.

“It’s all about being pono.”

The trial also heard from staff at Hutt Hospital, who treated the older woman for burns.

The Crown says Downes caused the burns by pouring a hot liquid on the woman.

Nurse Bethany O’Byrne​ said the woman first claimed she poured coffee on herself, which clashed with a friend’s account.

After building up rapport, the woman said her husband, who she also called her partner, threw something boiling across a room at her.

The woman also spoke about her partner hurting her in the past, but she did not want police to be involved.

“She seemed quite guarded.”

The woman was mostly concerned with getting home, O’Byrne said.

Hospital family support worker Ngahaka Puketapu-Days​ said the woman told her a friend threw a cup of tea on her, then said it was a jug of hot water.

The trial continues.