Māngere homicide: One of the men charged with killing a teen will go to trial

Misiona Talafu’Petelo died after arriving at Middlemore Hospital on October 16.

One of the men charged with murdering a teen who died after arriving at Middlemore Hospital with critical injuries, has pleaded not guilty and will go to trial.

Misiona Talafu Petelo, 19, from Papatoetoe, died after a shooting incident on Massey Rd in Māngere just before 7pm on October 16.

Two men have been charged with Petelo's murder, with Cordon Femitiai Vailoa Esera appearing at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday.

Graeme Newell acting on behalf of Femitiai Vailoa Esera, 31, entered a not guilty plea on behalf of his client and said name suppression was no longer sought.

READ MORE:

* Second man appears in court charged with murder of 19-year-old who died at Middlemore

* Second man charged with murder after 19-year-old died at Middlemore Hospital

* Man appears in court charged with murder after 19-year-old died at Middlemore Hospital

* Man charged with murder after 19-year-old died at Middlemore Hospital



Justice Sally Fitzgerald set a trial date down for February 2023 with the second 31-year-old charged set to appear at the High Court later this month.

Police previously said Petelo arrived at hospital by a private vehicle at about 8.30pm, and died shortly after.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The 31-year-old appeared via a video link to the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday.

“Police have been providing support to his whānau at this difficult time,” Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan previously said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan said the police were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.