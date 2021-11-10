Man charged with illegal gun possession after police swoop on Glen Eden

A 51-year-old man will appear in court for possessing a gun following a police incident in Glen Eden on Tuesday.

A police spokesman confirmed the man will be appearing at Waitākere District Court on Wednesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Evans Rd in Glen Eden was closed after police had concerns over a person’s safety.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The man will appear at Waitākere District Court on Wednesday.

Armed police were seen entering an address where they found two people.

One of the people was assessed for injuries while the other was talking to police.