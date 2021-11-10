Man charged with illegal gun possession after police swoop on Glen Eden
A 51-year-old man has been charged with illegally possessing a gun after police swooped on West Auckland's Glen Eden on Tuesday.
A police spokesman confirmed the man will be appearing at Waitākere District Court on Wednesday.
On Tuesday afternoon, Evans Rd in Glen Eden was closed after police had concerns over a person’s safety.
Armed police were seen entering an address where they found two people.
One of the people was assessed for injuries while the other was talking to police.