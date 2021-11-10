New Lynn homicide: Three arrested and charged with murder

Police have arrested three people in relation to a homicide investigation in New Lynn.

Three people have been arrested and charged with murder in relation to the killing of Robert Hart in New Lynn last week.

Two men, 31 and 37, and a 20-year-old woman were arrested on Wednesday after armed police searched a West Auckland property.

All three will appear at Waitakere District Court on Thursday.

Hart, who was a father to two young children, was fatally shot outside the New Haven Motel on Great North Rd, New Lynn, on Friday morning.

Police were called just after 10am Friday to New Haven Motel where Hart was found injured in the driveway.

Officers tried to provide first aid, but the 40-year-old died at the scene.

It was revealed earlier on Tuesday that Hart had tested postive for Covid-19 after his death.

A police spokesman told Stuff officers on the scene were wearing appropriate PPE when they were on the scene.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Armed Offenders Squad helped carry out a search that led to the arrest of three people.

A Ministry of Health spokesman refused to comment, citing privacy, but said a deceased person testing positive for Covid-19 could assist public health officials in identifying close contacts.

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton said police had been working “around the clock” since the killing, but the investigation team’s work would carry on.

He thanked the community for its help and asked people to continue to come forward with information.

McNaughton asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact police on 105, quoting the file number 211105/9752.

Information can also be provided by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.