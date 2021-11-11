New Lynn homicide: Police seek fourth man over fatal shooting of Robert Hart

Armed police search properties in the West Auckland suburb of Green Bay after a person was shot and killed nearby.

Police are asking for help to find a man wanted in connection with the alleged murder of a father-of-two who was fatally shot in a motel driveway.

Robert James Hart, 40, died after he was shot outside the New Haven Motel on Great North Rd, New Lynn, on November 5.

Three people have been jointly charged with his alleged murder and are set to appear in court.

Now, police are trying to find a fourth man, Dylan James Mitchell Harris, who has a warrant out for his arrest.

READ MORE:

* New Lynn homicide: Three arrested and charged with murder

* New Lynn homicide: Man 'senselessly' shot dead outside motel had Covid-19

* New Lynn homicide: Man 'senselessly' shot dead outside motel was Robert James Hart

* New Lynn homicide: Fatal shooting not a 'random incident', police say

* Suspect at large after person gunned down outside West Auckland motel



Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton said Harris was about 182cm tall, of medium build and has a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm

“Police advise that Harris has significant gang connections across the North Island. He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.”

SUPPLIED/NZ POLICE Dylan Harris is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police say.

Anyone who sees Harris should call 111 immediately.

Two men, 31 and 37, and a 20-year-old woman were arrested on Wednesday after armed police searched a West Auckland property.

Police were called just after 10am Friday to New Haven Motel where Hart was found injured in the driveway.

Officers tried to provide first aid, but Hart died at the scene.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Robert James Hart was found critically injured in the driveway.

It was revealed earlier on Tuesday that Hart had tested postive for Covid-19 after his death.

A police spokesman told Stuff officers on the scene were wearing appropriate PPE when they were on the scene.

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton previously said police had been working “around the clock” since the killing, but the investigation team’s work would carry on.

He thanked the community for its help and asked people to continue to come forward with information.

Anyone with information can contact the police inquiry team on 09 839 0602 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.