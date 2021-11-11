Defence force admits failing to keep soliders safe during Molotov incident

The New Zealand Defence Force has admitted failing to keep at least three people safe during an exercise involving Molotov cocktails, but is still at odds with WorkSafe about what actually happened.

The defence force was charged in July with failing to comply with health and safety regulations in relation to an incident at Linton Military Camp in August 2020 which left two soldiers in hospital with burns.

The prosecution was scheduled to be called in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday, but was not.

The court confirmed to Stuff on Wednesday the defence force had pleaded guilty by notice, with sentencing scheduled to take place in January.

A summary of facts, however, had not been agreed between the defence force and WorkSafe.

A disputed facts hearing, where a judge has to decide what the facts are based on evidence from various people, would have to take place if a summary of facts was not agreed upon before sentencing.

The charging document, however, does contain some detail about what occurred. The defence force failed to comply with its duty of care for people involved in “battle handling exercises”.

Three people were specifically named as taking part in training as part of Operation Venom​.

The defence force failed on four fronts, according to the charging document.

It failed to provide sufficient flame-retardant protective equipment, did not give adequate training on the use of shields and throwing of Molotovs, did not have a sufficient briefing or correct monitoring, and did not safely store and use hazardous substances involved in making Molotovs.

The defence force faces a $1.5 million fine at sentencing.

It has also been referred to restorative justice, a process where victims and offenders meet to discuss what happened and what can be done to make things right.

The defence force previously told Stuff it had no comment to make while the matter was before the courts.