Pathologist says woman more likely died of injuries than choking

Maui Philip Downes is on trial in the High Court at Palmerston North, charged with killing one woman and seriously hurting another.

A theory a woman died of choking instead of as a result of dozens of injuries is “extremely unlikely”, a court has heard.

Pathologist Dr Amy Spark​ gave that assessment in the trial of Maui Philip Downes​ in the High Court at Palmerston North on Thursday.

Downes​, 55, denies indecently assault and causing the manslaughter of a 30-year-old woman between October 13 and 16, 2019.

He also denies disfiguring an older woman with intent to cause serious harm between October 13 and 14, 2019, and attempting to pervert the course of justice on October 29, 2019.

Spark said the 30-year-old woman suffered multiple injuries before her death, had a hairball in her stomach and food and strands of hair in her bronchi - the two large tubes responsible for carrying air from the windpipe to the lungs.

Defence lawyer Steve Winter​ asked Spark multiple questions about the hair and food, specifically if they could have caused the woman to choke to death.

The trial would hear a golf ball-sized piece of food was taken out of the woman’s throat shortly before paramedics showed up to try to revive her, Winter said.

Spark could not say when the food or hair got in the bronchi, but did not think they were the cause of death as it was not enough to block the airway.

The amount of food in the bronchi suggested it got there during CPR, but something stuck in her throat – something Winter suggested – may also have been the reason.

If the food in her throat was bread – something Crown prosecutor Deborah Davies​ said Downes said in a videoed interview the trial would watch– the choking theory became weaker, Spark said.

“I think choking [on bread] is extremely unlikely.”

The multiple injuries to her brain and heart were the more likely cause of death, she said.

Forensic scientist Helen Poulsen​ said the 30-year-old had very small amounts of methamphetamine, diazepam and morphine in her blood when she died.

None of those were at levels normally seen in people who die, she said.

The woman did, however, have very high levels of acetone, which was common when people were chronic alcoholics, suffered hyperthermia or had not eaten for some time.

The trial also heard from nurse Catherine Blakeley​, who treated the older woman in Palmerston North Hospital twice in October 2019.

The first was for burns, which the woman said was done while washing dishes, but a friend said came from her partner throwing a cup of coffee at her.

The woman would not affirm her partner caused the burns, giving different accounts each time, Blakeley said.

Blakeley was working in the emergency department a couple of weeks later when the woman was brought into hospital by ambulance officers.

She did not recognise the woman until seeing the burns on her abdomen.

The woman had black eyes and bruises on her face and ribs.

One of the ambulance officers, Helen Gibbons​, said she was told the woman had had a stroke, but the facial bruises suggested something different.

“She was quite obviously seriously unwell.”

She also had bruising on an arm and all over her back.

Downes said the woman had been in a car crash two days prior, Gibbons said.

The trial continues.