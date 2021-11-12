Death of 5-year-old at Starship Children's Hospital being treated as suspicious

A 5-year-old boy has died in Starship Children’s Hospital, pictured, after being found with injuries at a Te Puna property. (File photo)

The death of a 5-year-old boy in Auckland's Starship Children’s Hospital is being treated as suspicious.

The boy died on Friday morning, police said.

Detective senior sergeant Craig Rawlinson said the boy was found injured at a residential property in Te Puna, Bay of Plenty, on November 1.

He was treated at Tauranga Hospital before being flown to Auckland for further treatment.

Rawlinson said the death was being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem examination would be carried out on Friday.

Police would provide a further update following the exam, he said.

Te Puna is a rural community about 15km from Tauranga.

It has a population of about 2300.