Colombian drug syndicate: Woman charged in Auckland with laundering $100k

NOCG director Detective Superintendent Greg Williams speaks to media about the 50kg of drugs seized in one of New Zealand's biggest cocaine busts.

An Auckland woman has been charged with money laundering in connection to a Colombian drug syndicate.

Police raids this week saw 50 kilograms of cocaine seized and nine people arrested in Canterbury.

It is alleged the group laundered more than $600,000, mainly in the United States.

Court documents seen by Stuff show the 26-year-old Colombian woman, who is listed as living at an Epsom address, is alleged to have laundered $100,000 with one of the men arrested in Christchurch on Thursday.

She is set to appear in court in January.

A police spokeswoman said a 30-year-old New Zealand man, based in Meadowbank, was also facing charges relating to money laundering and possession and supply of cocaine.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Drugs were hidden inside various items, and the operation uncovered large amounts of cash.

In the raids, about $300,000 in cash was seized alongside a quantity of cocaine and cryptocurrency wallets.

The defendants are facing more than 60 charges.

Detective superintendent Greg Williams and New Zealand Customs intelligence service manager Bruce Berry previously said it was believed the group were operating in New Zealand for about two years.

martin van beynen/Stuff Felipe Montoya-Ospina, 34, who has been charged with offences linked to organised cocaine importing, lived dairy worker accommodation in Hororata.

Williams and Berry said they believed the alleged crime syndicate was one of the most significant suppliers of cocaine in New Zealand.

Based on wastewater data, police and Customs believed the group was supplying the majority of cocaine into New Zealand.

As part of the operation, Spanish police found 24kg of cocaine bound for New Zealand concealed in a container in a truck in Barcelona.

Williams declined to name the Colombian cartels behind the Canterbury-based syndicate, saying police in Colombia were still investigating.