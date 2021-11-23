Brian Tamaki released on bail again while facing charges for third Covid-19 protest

Brian Tamaki talks to media before he walks into the Auckland Central Police Station after speaking at an anti-vaccine mandate rally in Auckland Domain.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has been given one final chance and released on bail after appearing at a third public rally against Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

It comes after an earlier court appearance where a judge gave him a warning he would be remanded in custody if he attended another protest.

Tamaki went on to speak at a “National Compassion Day” rally in Auckland Domain on Saturday.

“You have been skating on very thin ice,” Judge Steve Bonnar QC told Tamaki at Auckland District Court on Tuesday.

“I have seriously considered whether you should have been remanded in custody.”

Stuff Brian Tamaki appeared in court from a custody unit.

Tamaki is charged with breaching a Covid-19 order and breaching his bail conditions.

He is also facing charges relating to his earlier demonstrations in the Domain.

Tamaki’s lawyer Ron Mansfield QC said his client denied the fresh charges, and applied for bail.

Bail was opposed by Brian Dickey, acting on behalf of the police.

The lawyers’ submissions are automatically suppressed under the Bail Act.

Stuff Brian Tamaki leaving Mt Eden Prison followed by motorcycles.

Judge Bonnar released Tamaki on bail, adding a new condition for him not to support or speak at any gatherings and not to enter the Auckland Domain.

Tamaki’s previous bail conditions include not attending or organising any protest, and not accessing the internet for the purpose of organising or inciting non-compliance with Covid-19 level requirements.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Brian and Hannah Tamaki outside Auckland Central Police Station after they were summoned to appear.

Judge Bonnar QC gave Tamaki yet another warning he would be remanded in custody if he breached his bail conditions again.

Brian’s wife, Hannah Tamaki. has also been charged with two counts of failing to comply with a Covid-19 order and will appear in court at a later date.

The Freedom & Rights Coalition, which was behind the Domain rally, earlier encouraged supporters to take “pots and pans” with them and gather outside Auckland Central Police Station, where the couple was summonsed on Tuesday morning.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A number of people gathered outside the police station to show support for Brian and Hannah Tamaki.

“Take whatever you’ve got to make as much noise as possible outside the police station tomorrow until they let the Tamakis go!” the coalition said in a statement on Monday night.

Pots and pans were banged and whistles blown as the Tamakis walked up to the police station.

“I’m basically innocent, I’m quite relaxed today because I’ve done nothing wrong ... I had the right to protest,” Brian Tamaki said.

“I believe I am innocent and not guilty of anything as I kept all the Covid requirements.

“It defies belief why police are doggedly targeting me, as I’m going out of my way to keep all of these rules.”

The self-appointed bishop said the right to protest and freedom of speech were on the “chopping block”.

He said the traffic light system, which will come into force on December 3, was the beginning of segregation.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Brian and Hannah Tamaki enter the police station.

The traffic light system will see looser restrictions on businesses and gatherings if they use vaccine certificates which bar those aged 12 and up who have not had both Pfizer jabs.

Tamaki said he was not “anti-vaxx”, but pro-choice.

On a livestream on Monday night, Tamaki said his god was more powerful than the state.

He also invited his followers to come to the station.

“Why don’t we turn up tomorrow and set Auckland free?” he said.

Following Tamaki’s surprise appearance at the protest, a police spokeswoman would not rule out further charges.

“Police will be following up and looking into whether there are any breaches.”