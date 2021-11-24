Auckland neighbour, trying to help, unwittingly assists in theft of tiny office
A neighbour trying to be helpful unwittingly assisted in a theft by helping the culprit load a stolen tiny office onto his truck.
Auckland business owner Kelly Maree bought the standalone office to work out of at her plant nursery in Whenuapai.
The office was located at a separate property in Massey and was due to be moved in the coming weeks.
But about 2pm Friday, a “bearded truck driver” arrived to collect the office. A neighbour, thinking the man was legitimate, helped him reverse his truck down the driveway and load the office onto the back, Maree said.
It was only later he found out the driver was a complete stranger and wasn’t authorised to be there.
The incident was “unbelievable”, Maree said.
“It had to have been pre-meditated, the truck would need to have had a large platform on the back because of the size of the unit.”
The office measured 4.2 by 2.3 metres. A deck and awning were removed days earlier to be transported separately.
Maree said she’d been told the property the office was based at had been ransacked a few times prior.
She has reported the incident to police, asked around the neighbourhood and dropped flyers in letterboxes, she said.
A police spokeswoman said the home office had still not been found and “inquiries are ongoing”.