Man charged with murder after 69-year-old Auckland man died

A man has now been charged with murder after a 69-year-old Auckland man died following an assault on October 24 in Māngere east.

The 58-year-old, who has interim name suppression, was originally charged with wounding with intent, however has now been charged with murder and will appear in the Manukau Distirct Court on Wednesday, court documents show.

Police previously said, the 69-year-old died in the early hours of October 24 after being assaulted in his home.

He was critically injured and taken to Middlemore Hospital, and has since died, she said.