Suppression lifts on teen who stabbed policeman

Police on Harewood Rd, Oxford, where an officer was stabbed while attending a family harm incident in March.

A 17-year-old was “aiming for the head and upper torso” when he repeatedly stabbed a police officer during a family violence incident in March.

Since the incident happened in Oxford, North Canterbury, Elijah Millett has turned 18 and a Youth Court judge has decided to send the case to the District Court to be dealt with.

That means Millett, who pleaded guilty on November 16 to wounding the officer with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, faces the likelihood of an adult sentence being imposed.

When he pleaded guilty – admitting charges of wounding, assault with a weapon, and threatening to kill a police officer – Judge Stephen O’Driscoll decided name suppression would be lifted. Suppression is automatic for young people charged in the Youth Court but once a case is transferred to the District Court, a judge’s order is needed for the order to continue.

Since the guilty pleas, the court has made the Crown’s summary of facts available at the direction of Judge O’Driscoll. That document has made clear the danger and violence involved in the attack on the police officer.

The incident began when Millett arrived at the family home to pick up belongings and his father called police because his behaviour was escalating and he was smashing items.

An officer who arrived was confronted by Millett, who abused and threatened to kill him. The officer used pepper spray, which had some effect, but Millett pulled out a knife and raised it over his head.

The officer retreated down the driveway. A second patrol car arrived and drove between Millett and the first officer.

Sam Sherwood/Stuff An officer was seriously injured in the March incident.

Millett turned his attention to the driver of this police car, stabbing downwards through the open driver’s window several times “aiming for the head and upper torso”. The officer raised his arms and pulled back in self defence.

The blows from the knife caused deep cuts and stab wounds to the officer’s right forearm.

Millett dropped the knife, turned and ran back towards the house as the pepper spray began to take effect. He was sprayed a second time and taken into custody.

The officer received serious injuries.

Millett will be sentenced on December 10.