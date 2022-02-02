Man admits manslaughter of MMA fighter Fau Vake after attack in Auckland CBD

Fau Vake died after an assault in Auckland's CBD.

A man has admitted causing the death of Mixed Martial Arts fighter Fau Vake during an attack in Auckland city centre.

Vake died at Auckland City Hospital on May 23, 2021, a week after he was assaulted on Symonds St.

Daniel Havili admitted a charge of manslaughter and also pleaded guilty to assaulting Vake’s brother Ika Vake on May 16.

Another man, Siofilisi Paongo, admitted assaulting Ika Vake on May 16.

The pair appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday where they admitted the charges.

Earlier this year, Ofa He Mooni Folau, 29, was sentenced to six months’ home detention after he admitted assaulting the brothers.

Supplied Fau Vake died after being on life support for nine days in hospital.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald remanded Havili in custody and Paongo on bail to appear for sentencing on April 12.

On 2.15am on May 16, the defendants were in the Edinburgh Castle Bar on Symonds St, there was a fight with other associates, the court previously heard.

Folau took hold of Ika and swung at his head, while he was trying to get away. He followed him and cornered him into a shopfront, striking him multiple times in the head.

Ika sustained a concussion, bruising, cuts and abrasions, the court previously heard.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Ofa He Mooni Folau, Semise Pomale, Siofilisi Paongo and Daniel Havili at their first appearance at the High Court.

After Vake’s death, his gym, City Kickboxing, said he was a much-loved father, son and brother to “us all”.

Family spokesman Mike Angove spoke of how Vake was a man who consistently gave to others and always had a smile on his face.

“The focus has been that he was a promising MMA fighter, but there has been a lack of focus on that he was a father to a 3-year-old daughter,” he said.

Angove said Vake’s loved ones “were very fortunate to have him in our lives”.