Cordons lifted after reports of man with gun in Christchurch

Cordons in the Christchurch suburb of Linwood have been lifted after armed police responded to reports of a man with a gun.

Police received reports of a man presenting a firearm during an apparent family harm-related incident just before 12.15pm on Wednesday, a spokesperson said.

The armed offenders squad and other armed police were responding to the incident, they said.

Earlier, police were still trying to locate the people involved in the incident.

Cordons were put in place at the intersection between Mclean St and Worcester St and Wyon St and Worcester St but were later lifted by 5.30pm, a police spokeswoman said.

“Police inquiries to determine what happened are currently under way,” she said.

Ambulance were also called to the scene after one person received minor injuries, she said.

Police confirmed the response was not related to an earlier incident which saw armed police presence on Bealey Ave.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Armed police swarmed a property on Bealey Ave in central Christchurch on Wednesday morning.

Multiple armed police and a dog squad were sent to a property on Bealey Ave between Churchill Rd and Barbadoes St just before 8am where they arrested two wanted people.

The officers arrested two people after receiving information two people with warrants for their arrest had been seen there.

Police were continuing to make inquiries to find a third wanted person and had left the scene shortly after 9am, she said.