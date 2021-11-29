Police officer in hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run

A police officer suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run in Auckland’s New Lynn. (File photo)

A police officer is in hospital after sustaining serious injuries from a hit-and-run on Sunday night.

The officer was hit at 11pm after responding to a burglary at an address on Great North Rd in Auckland suburb, New Lynn.

Police spotted a suspect car and signalled it to stop, which began a pursuit.

When deploying road spikes, the vehicle hit the officer and continued to flee from the scene on the corner of Fruitvale Rd and Great North Rd, police said.

David White/Stuff The police officer is at Auckland Hospital in a serious but stable condition. (File photo)

Shortly after, the vehicle crashed and an unknown number of occupants fled the scene on foot, police said.

The officer is at Auckland Hospital and is in a serious but stable condition. He is expected to undergo surgery on Monday.

Police have not yet identified or located the occupants of the vehicle but are working fast to identify and hold them accountable, said Waitematā district commander superintendent Naila Hassan.

Hassan said the officer in hospital will be supported throughout his recovery.

“Police will also be ensuring welfare is available for the officer’s colleague who provided immediate first aid,” said Hassan.

The incident would have been “incredibly traumatic” for the officers involved, said Hassan.

“This type of behaviour is deeply concerning and just shows the danger and risk that our officers face every day.

“They have families that they leave every day to come to work and they deserve to go home safely at the end of the day.”

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact 105 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.