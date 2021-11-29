Glen Eden police shooting: Man's death a 'tragedy for all', commissioner says

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster speaks on two incidents from the last 24 hours that have left four officers in hospital and a gunman in Glen Eden dead.

The death of a man who opened fire on police officers, injuring three, is a “tragedy for everyone”, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says.

Police are still working to piece together what happened in the lead-up to the incident in West Auckland’s Glen Eden on Monday morning.

At a media stand-up on Monday afternoon, Coster said police were on the scene within minutes of receiving a report of a house fire and a man shooting a gun.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police Commissioner Andrew Coster discussed the fatal shooting on Monday.

The man became “increasingly agitated and aggressive”, and neighbours had to be evacuated.

Armed police tried to negotiate with the man but “matters escalated” and he fired at officers, police earlier said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Armed Police responded to an incident in Glen Eden on Monday morning.

The man then returned fire and injured three officers, one seriously. None of the officers’ injuries were life-threatening.

Police performed first aid on the man, but he died at the scene.

All three of the injured police officers, two of whom had “moderate” injuries, were being treated at Auckland City Hospital.

“When I heard three officers had been shot, my heart sank,” Coster said.

Police said a critical incident investigation was under way, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority and Worksafe had been notified.

Coster said there was no suggestion the incident was related to gang tensions or other incidents in the area within the past week.

Police respond to shots being fired in Danube Lane, Glen Eden.

The incident, which also involved a house fire and reports of an “explosion”, unfolded early on Monday morning.

Police, an Eagle helicopter and fire trucks descended on Danube Ln, a short no-exit street coming off Maywood Cres in Glen Eden.

Coster said the man who died had not been formally identified yet, so family still needed to be notified.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family of the man who was shot today,” Coster said.

“Any loss of life is a tragedy for everyone, including police staff.”

A resident said neighbours in the area were “pretty shaken up” as the incident was the latest in a string to occur in Glen Eden.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The incident involved a house on fire and a number of gun shots.

Coster said he was “concerned” by the escalation in violence police had seen this year. Since February, he said, nearly 1000 guns had been collected, mainly from gang members.

On Sunday night, a police officer was injured in a hit-and-run while responding to a burglary on Great North Rd in New Lynn.

The officer was at Auckland City Hospital in a serious but stable condition, and was expected to undergo surgery on Monday.