Glen Eden shooting: Neighbour who was fired at describes shooter's final hour

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said his "heart sank" upon hearing news of the shooting.

A West Aucklander fired upon by a gun-toting man, who went on to shoot three police officers, has described harrowing scenes as the shooter calmly asked neighbours to stop hiding.

The assailant was shot dead by police following the morning of mayhem on Monday after he set fire to his house in Danube Ln, Glen Eden.

All three police officers, who were members of the Armed Offenders Squad, are recovering in Auckland City Hospital.

One suffered serious injuries and required surgery while two are in a moderate condition.

Husband and wife Jason and Sherylee, who did not want their surname used, live on Maywood Cres, near the scene on Danube Ln, where the middle-aged shooter lived in a Kainga Ora state house.

It was shortly after 8am when they noticed something amiss down the road, Sherylee said.

“I was just making my breakfast and literally took my toast out of the toaster, looked out the window and was like “holy s... that house is on fire,” she said.

“Half the house was engulfed.”

The couple headed outside and down the road towards the scene, concerned for the safety of an older woman and a young family who lived near the raging fire.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police staff at the scene in Glen Eden on Monday morning.

Jason ran ahead of Sherylee, who was on the phone to emergency services, when the gravity of the situation became clear.

“Someone, which sounded like a male voice on Danube, shouted ‘he’s got a gun’.

Shortly, after the man fired two shots towards Jason.

“And then there were a couple of shots and my husband came running back towards us because the shots had come very, very close to him.”

Jason has worked security downtown and like Sherylee, who has extensive experience in hospitality in Australia, he is no stranger to violent crime.

“At the time, I didn't really take too much account of it,” Jason said.

“It wasn’t until afterwards I realised that ‘oh s***, somebody actually shot at me’.

“It kind of sinks in later on.”

Torika Tokalau/Stuff Smoke billowed from the state house in Danube Ln after the man set his house alight.

Jason said two shots smashed into the fence in front of him. He believes they missed him by only a couple of metres.

The firearm had a long barrel, but he was unsure of its exact type.

The man initially seemed calm, Jason said.

“When he was walking up and down the street he kind of apart from the fact he was holding a gun ... if it wasn’t for the gun I wouldn’t have paid him any attention.

“When I saw him he came out of his driveway, came up Danube, turned back around and walked back down.

“Apart from the fact that he was holding a gun, I wouldn’t have said he’s upset, he’s angry, he’s off to do something. He’s just a guy out for a walk.”

He then became more agitated.

Torika Tokalau/Stuff Officers tried to revive the shooter, but he died at the scene.

“He was doing a lot of shouting to people on the road, telling them, and myself, to stop hiding behind fences, come out, and we’ll get you, the usual profanities, and then the police turned up and the profanities just kind of ratcheted up a notch.”

Shortly after, police including the armed offenders squad and dog handlers arrived en masse, Sherylee said.

“We saw the armed offenders deploy from outside our house and go down to the address and then police and the dog handlers moved back, and then we heard the shock grenade and saw them move down the driveway,” she said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The Armed Offenders Squad arrived shortly after police were called.

“And then we saw a police officer carried out by some of his colleagues, and then we saw the gentleman that had been holding the gun being carried out, and we saw a police officer doing CPR on him.”

The shooter, who has yet to be formally named by police, died at the scene.

Sherylee said neighbours understood the older man had “a few mental instabilities”.

She never saw any evidence of the man having gang affiliations, she said.

“We know that he had dogs, and a couple of neighbours have said that he shot them, which is just horrific to have to think that you would do something like that.

“It’s just a horrible incident all round, and I just feel really sorry for the families that live around him.”