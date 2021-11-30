Police watchdog finds arrest of Palmerston North man unjustified

The Independent Police Conduct Authority found the actions of two police officers during the unjustified arrest of a Palmerston North man were unprofessional. (File pic)

The police watchdog has deemed the actions of to Palmerston North officers, who arrested a man for disorderly behaviour, unprofessional and unjustified.

In a decision released on Tuesday, the Independent Police Conduct Authority found the officers had a key role in escalating the incident which led to the unjustified arrest.

The incident took place in the early hours of September 26, 2000, near McDonald’s on the corner of Princess and Ferguson streets.

The officers, who were travelling in a car, saw two men standing in the middle of the road and believed they were yelling abuse at people.

One officer told them to get off the road, which was met with abuse, so they turned around to talk to the men.

They found them standing on the footpath on Ferguson St.

Two bystanders were nearby and said the men did not yell abuse at people.

They saw the officers exit their vehicle and confront the men aggressively, yelling and pointing fingers.

The men were quiet at first, saying sorry and asking to go home, the bystanders said.

One of the bystanders was so upset at the incident they made a complaint to the authority, despite not knowing the men at all.

One of the officers said one man continued yelling at people and abusing him after they pulled over.

The officer warned the man he could be arrested for disorderly behaviour, to which the man responded by getting close to the officer's face and abusing him.

They arrested the man for disorderly behaviour, noting a crowd of intoxicated people started forming and shouting abuse.

The man was given a formal warning before being taken home.

The man told the authority he did swear at police from the middle of the road, but did not realise they were officers until they circled back and put on their siren and flashing lights.

The authority found the arrested man’s actions did not meet the threshold for disorderly behaviour.

Yelling, misbehaving or being abusive did not automatically hit that threshold, the authority said.

“Clearly, the law requires the behaviour to seriously interfere with the rights of others, to risk a breakdown of good public order.”

Even if the man was yelling at people - which the authority did not think happened – it was in the context of a busy area where regularly intoxicated people were getting fast food.

“Without knowing what [the man] was yelling or to whom he was yelling (or gesturing), any belief that his behaviour was intended to start a fight and disrupt the public order is simply guessing.”

If the man was not yelling, then police did not have the power to arrest him or issue a formal warning.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, police said they had apologised to the man.