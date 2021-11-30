Former gang member jailed after scrap with group ends in gunshots

Romeo Stormy Martin had a moment to hug his family in the Palmerston North District Court before heading to prison to start a 23-month lag.

A man who ended up on the losing end of a scrap outside a Pahīatua pub has been jailed after going home, getting a gun and shooting at people at the local skate park and outside his house.

Romeo Stormy Martin​, 27, was given a chance to hug his partner and young child in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday before heading off to start a 23-month jail term for discharging and presenting a firearm.

As it was his second-strike offence, he must serve the entire term without early release.

He was eligible for home detention, but Judge Bruce Northwood​ said protecting the community took priority.

“I must protect the community from you.”

The offending took place on July 28, 2020, after he had a confrontation with a group outside a local pub, which left him with a black eye.

He told the group he would return with a gun and shoot everyone, before heading home, getting a .22 gun and confronting some of the group at a local skate park.

He fired two shots at the group, who were in a car. Both missed.

He went home, where he was confronted by the group who pulled up in multiple cars.

He left the house, fired at least one shot, which lodged in the driver’s side window sill of a car, before presenting the gun at another vehicle.

Defence lawyer Mike Ryan​ said Martin had spent the day shearing and had a couple drinks before going to the supermarket.

It was on his way home that he saw the group outside the pub, who he confronted.

“It might be said he took on more than he could digest, was outnumbered, and was second-best,” Ryan said.

Martin previously had affiliations with the Mongrel Mob, but had since left.

Despite that, he got in trouble with gang members because he occasionally wore red clothing, Ryan said.

He had since done various courses, got off methamphetamine and gained employment - all positive things for him, his family and the community.

The judge said he took those positive steps into account when coming to a final sentence, but also had to take in the negatives.

Martin was a regular offender, appearing in court often since 2011 for violence.

The July 2020 offending was serious, with shots fired directly at vehicles with people inside.

A .22 gun was more than capable of killing or seriously hurting someone, which would have happened with the shot that hit the car window sill if he had aimed a touch higher.

“There is a chance an innocent bystander could have been hit,” the judge said.

“The people of Pahīatua are entitled to spend their evenings without firearm blasts going off.”