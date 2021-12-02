Family and friends remember Kiwi mother killed in Australia

Family and friends have taken to social media to remember a Kiwi woman killed in Australia, allegedly by a former partner.

Mary Benedito, 25, was strangled on Saturday in her Gold Coast home.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland police said they were called to a “disturbance” at an apartment complex in Southport about 5pm, where they found Benedito unresponsive and severely inured.

She died later at Gold Coast University Hospital.

Police initially charged her former partner Reo Te Whetu Marama Marsh, 34, with grievous bodily harm and strangulation. On Tuesday those charges were upgraded to murder.

Following the attack, Marsh allegedly fled with their 11-month-old son to a motel inn in the Brisbane suburb of Oxley where Marsh met two women.

Marsh was charged following a several-hour manhunt with the dog-squad, tracking him through a storage facility.

The child was brought into a police station by two women who knew Marsh, around midnight that night.

Police confirmed the child was not harmed, and a grey Mazda CX9 was seized by police as part of ongoing investigations.

Benedito has been remembered on social media as an outgoing and lovely person.

A Givealittle has been launched to remember the Gold Coast woman.

Josiah Benedito-Taotafa, Benedito’s brother who launched the page, said: “We’re going to miss you and you’re [sic] energy so heavily.”

Jordan Dewar said: "You lived so carefree, you were kind to all. You had the ability to light up those around you."

Charlee Fraser said: “I'm so grateful to have gotten [sic] the privilege to get to know mama, she was such a beautiful soul and such an indescribable energy in the few years I’ve known her it felt like I’ve known her for ages.”

Money from the Givealittle will go towards paying for the child’s healthcare, schooling, and university.