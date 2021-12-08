Man who hit pregnant ex and fled with baby in car to be deported to NZ

Australian-raised criminals are being shipped back here in the form of "501"s, an export of not just people but their problems and their gang affiliations.

A man who hit his pregnant ex-partner while she held their young daughter, then fled from police with the girl in the car, will be deported to New Zealand.

It comes despite the man, 28-year-old Luke Robin, having lived in Australia since he was 4.

Robin, who is also known as Ashley Thompson, has 100 convictions to his name, the most recent of which led to his Australian visa being cancelled.

He lodged an appeal, but in a recently released judgment, the country’s Administrative Appeals Authority upheld the decision.

According to the judgment, Robin was born in 1993 in Hastings and moved to Australia in 1998. He has not left since.

He began offending as a teenager and between 2010 and 2019 racked up a raft of convictions, including for trafficking methamphetamine, threats to kill, assault, firearms offences, arson, and stealing cars.

“In particular, Mr Robin’s driving record is nothing short of appalling,” the judgment said.

“Many of his offences have involved driving at high speed and dangerously, with scant regard for other road users, some of whom he has collided with, and pedestrians.”

In 2018, Robin flew into a rage at his ex-partner’s home in the Melbourne suburb of Mentone. The woman was four months pregnant with his baby at the time.

He hit her in the face while she held their daughter, who was 10 months old, and sat on top of her after she fell over, the judgment said.

Robin then took their daughter and put her in the back seat of the car – threatening to crash and kill them both if the police came – and fled.

While pursued by officers, he ran a red light, collided with another car, and nearly hit two pedestrians.

On one residential road, which has a speed limit of 40kmh, he reached a speed of 120kmh, the judgment said.

He was pulled from the car at a petrol station and arrested.

Robin told the tribunal he didn’t remember threatening to kill his daughter.

He also accepted he had a drug addiction, but said he had now gone “cold turkey”.

Robin told the tribunal being deported “would break me”, and he had no family or prospects of employment in New Zealand.

If separated from his children, “[I] may as well go back to jail”, he said.

However, the tribunal said Robin had not played any “significant parental role” in his children’s lives, and had placed his daughter at “very grave risk” during the police pursuit.

The tribunal found there was a “real risk” of Robin reoffending, and it would be against the Australian community’s interests for him to stay.

Deportation flights resumed in October after a months-long hiatus due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Some deportees have been allowed to isolate in the community, but some have been ordered into managed isolation.